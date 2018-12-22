HFF (HF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.83

HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 1715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HFF from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.24.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. HFF had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $161.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HFF, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Gibson sold 34,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $1,534,091.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,624,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $397,450.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 402,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,244 shares of company stock worth $5,696,330. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HFF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,866,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,189,000 after buying an additional 425,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in HFF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,866,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,189,000 after buying an additional 425,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HFF by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,560,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,217,000 after buying an additional 410,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HFF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after buying an additional 59,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HFF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

HFF Company Profile (NYSE:HF)

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

