Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,643 ($21.47) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,815.71 ($23.73).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,666 ($21.77) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 814.20 ($10.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,346 ($30.65).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

