Hilton Hotels (HLT) PT Set at $73.00 by Morgan Stanley

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) has been given a $73.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.76 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Argus lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.16.

NYSE HLT opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Hotels has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $88.11.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 63.76%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 341,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 942,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

