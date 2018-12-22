Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Home Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancshares.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $171.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

HOMB opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, insider Tracy French bought 2,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 112,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,569.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.