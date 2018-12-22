Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post $171.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.90 million. Home Bancshares reported sales of $164.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year sales of $672.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.20 million to $674.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $703.17 million, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $710.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.13. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other news, insider Tracy French purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,569.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,184,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,638,000 after buying an additional 328,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,638,000 after purchasing an additional 328,468 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 577,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 8.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 334,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.