Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $137.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.50 million and the lowest is $136.40 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $142.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $550.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $548.80 million to $553.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $556.16 million, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $566.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 target price on Hope Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other Hope Bancorp news, COO David P. Malone purchased 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $50,301.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,423,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,953,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,940,000 after acquiring an additional 739,692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 605,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 339,621 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

