Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.23 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.21 or 0.00133259 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS, OKEx and Binance. Horizen has a market cap of $28.23 million and $426,683.00 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.01590939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00376947 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00061960 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009784 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00030623 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 5,423,088 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, COSS, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

