Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $585.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.