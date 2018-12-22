HPM Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 61.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,758,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,012 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 89.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 31.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 2,516,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 601,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.
Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11.
Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 52.39% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
MBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.
Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile
Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.
Featured Story: No Load Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT).
Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.