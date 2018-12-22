HRT Financial LLC Invests $188,000 in Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) Stock

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 30.6% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 370,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 86,950 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 63.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 477,852 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EBSB opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other Meridian Bancorp news, Director James G. Sartori sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $59,551 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/hrt-financial-llc-invests-188000-in-meridian-bancorp-inc-ebsb-stock.html.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.