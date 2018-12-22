HRT Financial LLC Invests $208,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Stock

HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,620,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,164,000 after buying an additional 224,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,002,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,864,000 after buying an additional 934,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,322,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after buying an additional 840,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,095,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,282,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $64.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.90.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $157,019.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,429.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 15,728,782 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $794,303,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,741,436 shares of company stock worth $794,928,498 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCLH opened at $40.79 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

