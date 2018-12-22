HRT Financial LLC Invests $225,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Stock

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $28,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $458,208.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,343.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,045 shares of company stock worth $1,172,076 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $132.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $154.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HRT Financial LLC Invests $225,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/hrt-financial-llc-invests-225000-in-molina-healthcare-inc-moh-stock.html.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.