Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,708 Shares of Corelogic Inc (CLGX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLGX. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Corelogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Corelogic by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CLGX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,613.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dorman sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $346,652.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLGX opened at $32.84 on Friday. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.46%. Corelogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

