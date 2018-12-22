Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 594 Shares of Watsco Inc (WSO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Watsco by 557.8% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 68.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 31.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $133.59 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $192.94. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Logan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $353,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $187.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

