Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 432,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 75.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $4,199,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,970,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,799,153.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

