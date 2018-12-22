HubSpot (HUBS) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) fell 5.2% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $114.21 and last traded at $115.20. 801,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 509,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.57.

Specifically, insider J Donald Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,906,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $1,881,820.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,046 shares in the company, valued at $83,768,066.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,282 shares of company stock worth $12,650,030 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 1.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.65 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,171,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,778,000 after buying an additional 95,762 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 115,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 86,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 465,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,288,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,171,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,778,000 after buying an additional 95,762 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

