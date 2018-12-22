Husky Energy (HSE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Desjardins

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.05% from the stock’s previous close.

HSE has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

Shares of HSE stock opened at C$13.66 on Thursday. Husky Energy has a one year low of C$13.49 and a one year high of C$22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.59.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post 1.51101277150125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

