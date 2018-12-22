i3 Verticals (IIIV) vs. NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Head-To-Head Review

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for i3 Verticals and NEWTEK Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 NEWTEK Business Services 0 3 0 0 2.00

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.60%. NEWTEK Business Services has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.17%. Given NEWTEK Business Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NEWTEK Business Services is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and NEWTEK Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $323.51 million 1.71 -$6.89 million $0.56 37.43 NEWTEK Business Services $38.91 million 7.62 $38.97 million $1.77 8.86

NEWTEK Business Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals. NEWTEK Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NEWTEK Business Services pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. i3 Verticals does not pay a dividend. NEWTEK Business Services pays out 113.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NEWTEK Business Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and NEWTEK Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals N/A N/A N/A NEWTEK Business Services 102.01% 8.51% 4.24%

Summary

NEWTEK Business Services beats i3 Verticals on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

