Ichor (ICHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Ichor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ichor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,356. The company has a market cap of $361.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ichor has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $34.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.84 million. Ichor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Andreson acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Haugen acquired 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $99,663.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 21.5% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 15,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 70,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1,941.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

