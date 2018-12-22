Ichor (ICHR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.43

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 1054421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $361.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.84 million. Ichor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CFO Jeff Andreson acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 21.5% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 15,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 16.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 70,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Ichor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ichor by 1,941.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

