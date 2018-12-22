IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,795 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $79,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,043.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,109 shares of company stock valued at $9,873,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/ifg-advisory-llc-acquires-1795-shares-of-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.