Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $131.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $148.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $134.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $179.07. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $14,502,393.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,798.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,806,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

