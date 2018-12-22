IMPALA PLATINUM/S (IMPUY) & The Competition Critical Review

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS: IMPUY) is one of 53 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IMPALA PLATINUM/S to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s peers have a beta of 5.54, indicating that their average stock price is 454% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors 455 1305 1453 84 2.35

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 42.07%. Given IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IMPALA PLATINUM/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors -305.24% -10.75% -1.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMPALA PLATINUM/S $2.80 billion -$834.02 million -16.54 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors $6.71 billion $850.72 million 13.26

IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S. IMPALA PLATINUM/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IMPALA PLATINUM/S peers beat IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

