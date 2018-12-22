Imperial Oil (IMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.57

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$34.57 and last traded at C$34.85, with a volume of 718093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.04.
IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Ltd will post 3.46999989998003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.
In other news, insider Jonathan Wetmore sold 614 shares of Imperial Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total value of C$26,125.70.
About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
