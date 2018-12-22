Independent Money System (IMS) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Independent Money System coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Independent Money System has a market capitalization of $18,649.00 and $0.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Independent Money System has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Independent Money System alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000660 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,934.08 or 4.79767709 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00090634 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004055 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Independent Money System

Independent Money System is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto.

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Independent Money System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Independent Money System and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.