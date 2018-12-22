IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at $209,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at $252,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 34.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

SRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on Stoneridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Stoneridge from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $50.00 price objective on Stoneridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Stoneridge stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $692.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

