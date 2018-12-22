IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,459 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Zynga by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 115,376 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zynga by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 953,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynga by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 274,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zynga by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,377,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.33. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. Wedbush set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.74.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,980.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 437,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $1,618,091.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 696,822 shares of company stock worth $2,616,861 over the last three months. 11.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

