Inovalon (INOV) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 357,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,632.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 372.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,770,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,824,000 after acquiring an additional 505,301 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth about $2,260,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1,753.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 194,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 184,455 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. 32.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

