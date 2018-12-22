InPay (INPAY) Price Tops $0.0291 on Top Exchanges

InPay (CURRENCY:INPAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One InPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Cryptopia and YoBit. InPay has a total market cap of $290,539.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of InPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InPay has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.02693859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00148050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00177235 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025197 BTC.

InPay Profile

InPay launched on April 14th, 2017. InPay’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. InPay’s official Twitter account is @InPay_Team. InPay’s official website is inpay.tech.

Buying and Selling InPay

InPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.