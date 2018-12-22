Insider Buying: Lionhub Group Ltd (LHB) Insider Buys A$92,000.00 in Stock

Lionhub Group Ltd (ASX:LHB) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 1,840,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,000.00 ($65,248.23).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho purchased 2,500,000 shares of Lionhub Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,000.00 ($88,652.48).

Shares of ASX:LHB opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Lionhub Group Company Profile

LionHub Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops technology parks. The company was formerly known as Arasor International Limited and changed its name to LionHub Group Limited in November 2013.

