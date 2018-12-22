Insider Buying: XOMA Corp (XOMA) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 25,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. XOMA Corp has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.80.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). XOMA had a negative net margin of 129.85% and a negative return on equity of 267.64%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of XOMA by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of XOMA by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOMA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, September 17th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

