Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (RNG) Insider Sells 4,808 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 4,808 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $396,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,655,266.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Praful Shah sold 1,250 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $108,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Praful Shah sold 1,889 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $142,695.06.

On Thursday, October 4th, Praful Shah sold 4,974 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total value of $431,643.72.

NYSE RNG opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -204.54 and a beta of 1.12. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RingCentral by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in RingCentral by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in RingCentral by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

