Insider Selling: Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iain Mackenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Iain Mackenzie sold 52,404 shares of Smart Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,835,712.12.

On Monday, November 19th, Iain Mackenzie sold 98,797 shares of Smart Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $3,015,284.44.

On Monday, November 5th, Iain Mackenzie sold 45,000 shares of Smart Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,316,250.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Iain Mackenzie sold 31,684 shares of Smart Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,109,256.84.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $28.75 on Friday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 92.01%. The business had revenue of $373.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SGH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the second quarter worth about $3,624,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 171.2% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 52,403 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the second quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

