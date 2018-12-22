Insider Selling: TriNet Group Inc (TNET) VP Sells $47,477.01 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) VP Edward Griese sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $47,477.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Griese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Monday, November 19th, Edward Griese sold 1,141 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $50,455.02.

TNET opened at $40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.39. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 6.67%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,693,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 258,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 322,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 62,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/insider-selling-trinet-group-inc-tnet-vp-sells-47477-01-in-stock.html.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.