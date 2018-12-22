Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (TWLO) General Counsel Sells 3,520 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $304,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 20th, Karyn Smith sold 3,509 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $265,175.13.

On Thursday, November 15th, Karyn Smith sold 1,965 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $161,994.60.

On Thursday, October 18th, Karyn Smith sold 3,521 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $252,350.07.

On Monday, October 15th, Karyn Smith sold 939 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $70,002.45.

NYSE TWLO opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -97.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,504,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after buying an additional 1,468,820 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,266,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,327,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 684.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,517,000 after buying an additional 723,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,122,000 after buying an additional 613,596 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

