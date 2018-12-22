Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

NSIT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.65. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,152,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,699,000 after purchasing an additional 201,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,761,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,432,000 after purchasing an additional 168,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,432,000 after purchasing an additional 168,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 973,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,677,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

