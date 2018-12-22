Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Lifted by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,052,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $471,433,000 after buying an additional 1,364,754 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 31,222 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intel by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 34,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 788,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,976,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morningstar set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/intel-co-intc-stake-lifted-by-beech-hill-advisors-inc.html.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.