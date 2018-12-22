Intelligent Investment Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (IIC)

Intelligent Investment Chain (CURRENCY:IIC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Intelligent Investment Chain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $26,322.00 worth of Intelligent Investment Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Investment Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, LBank and HADAX. During the last seven days, Intelligent Investment Chain has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.98 or 0.02709825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00147499 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00176788 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025144 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025212 BTC.

Intelligent Investment Chain Token Profile

Intelligent Investment Chain’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Intelligent Investment Chain’s official Twitter account is @iichain. The official website for Intelligent Investment Chain is www.iicoin.io. Intelligent Investment Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@iichain.

Intelligent Investment Chain Token Trading

Intelligent Investment Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Investment Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Investment Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Intelligent Investment Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

