Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $220.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.88.

ICPT opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 645.54% and a negative net margin of 202.93%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $78,802,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,095,578 shares in the company, valued at $640,462,380.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Shapiro sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $83,983.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,168.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 814,527 shares of company stock valued at $85,408,374. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

