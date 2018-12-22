Interface, Inc. (TILE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Nomura set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Interface and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.80. 2,045,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Interface has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.38 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Interface by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

