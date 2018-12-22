Interstellar Holdings Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (HOLD)

Interstellar Holdings (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Interstellar Holdings has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $6,550.00 worth of Interstellar Holdings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Interstellar Holdings has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Interstellar Holdings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002795 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings Profile

Interstellar Holdings is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Interstellar Holdings’ total supply is 738,488,498 coins and its circulating supply is 698,772,633 coins. Interstellar Holdings’ official Twitter account is @InterstellarHLD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Interstellar Holdings is stellarhold.io.

Buying and Selling Interstellar Holdings

Interstellar Holdings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interstellar Holdings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interstellar Holdings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interstellar Holdings using one of the exchanges listed above.

