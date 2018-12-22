Investment Technology Group (ITG) Director Timothy Jones Sells 5,060 Shares

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) Director Timothy Jones sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $152,002.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Investment Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, December 21st, Timothy Jones sold 1,653 shares of Investment Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $49,606.53.

NYSE:ITG opened at $30.02 on Friday. Investment Technology Group has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $990.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.97 million. Investment Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Investment Technology Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Investment Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investment Technology Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,054,000 after acquiring an additional 296,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investment Technology Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,143,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,080,000 after buying an additional 71,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Investment Technology Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,143,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,080,000 after buying an additional 71,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investment Technology Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,821,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Investment Technology Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,564,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Investment Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Investment Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/investment-technology-group-itg-director-timothy-jones-sells-5060-shares.html.

About Investment Technology Group

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Investment Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.