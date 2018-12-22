Investors Buy Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on weakness during trading on Friday. $9,850.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $8,583.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $1,266.73 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded down ($5.03) for the day and closed at $240.70

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a $1.4354 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $5.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/investors-buy-shares-of-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-on-weakness.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPY)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.