Investors Sell Agree Realty (ADC) on Strength (ADC)

Investors sold shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) on strength during trading on Friday. $14.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.50 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Agree Realty had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Agree Realty traded up $0.75 for the day and closed at $58.63

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.13.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Agree Realty had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 81.62%.

In other news, COO Laith Hermiz sold 3,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,983,000 after purchasing an additional 204,091 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,238,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,132,000 after purchasing an additional 926,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,391,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,391,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 956,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,473,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 520 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 10.0 million square feet of gross leasable space.

