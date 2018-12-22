IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $929.50 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00008587 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Gate.io, Upbit and Exrates. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 54.1% against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $929.50 million and $15.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.51 or 0.02683666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00147150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00176920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.97 or 0.10886787 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinone, OKEx, Bitfinex, Binance, Exrates, Huobi, Ovis and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

