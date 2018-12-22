IQ.cash Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $25,767.00 and $82.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.82 or 0.02704244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00149443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00177311 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025979 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025965 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

