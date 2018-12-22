Iridium Communications (IRDM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.75 and a beta of 2.05. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 274,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $5,900,834.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,852,233.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $68,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,151.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,075 shares of company stock worth $6,777,095. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 10.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s current principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, and Government.

