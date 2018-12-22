iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. (IYM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. (BMV:IYM) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,396 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,198,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. by 4,314.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 114,112 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. by 164.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 112,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 69,966 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. by 321.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 62,736 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. by 89.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period.

BMV:IYM opened at $80.85 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. has a 1-year low of $1,613.95 and a 1-year high of $1,980.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

