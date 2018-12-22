iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $57.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

