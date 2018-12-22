J C Penney (JCP) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.12. J C Penney shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 104923 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J C Penney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on J C Penney in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

The firm has a market cap of $374.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 132.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,030,272 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,675,774 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 50.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,154 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

